Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: NDPS court to pronounce verdict on bail plea of Aryan Khan & other accused tomorrow

In his final submission to special NDPS court, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh argued that when considering a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the scheme and the object of the act must be taken into consideration. "When we are considering a case under an NDPS act, the scheme and the object of the act must be taken into consideration...because it's affecting the nation. From time to time straight action is taken. NCB is working day and night and dealing with drugs in serious manners," said the ASG.

"My four to five officers were beaten a few days back not in this case but another case, so I am saying it is affecting the society and college students in particular. The younger generation is the future of the country. It's the land of Mamata Gandhi, we should stop the circulation of the drug. We are looking into the chain, transition. We are in the primarily stage and it's a case of conspiracy we are investigating," he added.