Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: NDPS court to pronounce verdict on bail plea of Aryan Khan & other accused tomorrow

Verdict on the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha will be pronounced tomorrow ie. October 19th by special NDPS court in Mumbai. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son along with others including two Nigerian nationals, were arrested in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. After being lodged at the quarantine barrack for a few days, they were shifted to the common cell of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after their COVID report came negative. Meanwhile, the court reserved order for October 20 on the bail plea application. Amid the same, support is pouring in from not just fans but also a number of Bollywood celebrities.
