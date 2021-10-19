Tuesday, October 19, 2021
     
Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: NDPS court to pronounce verdict on bail plea of Aryan Khan & other accused tomorrow

Mumbai Drug Case: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan along with others including two Nigerian nationals, were arrested in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The court has reserved order for October 20 on the bail plea application of all the accused. Stay updated on the case and read the LIVE updates here.

New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2021 9:35 IST

Verdict on the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha will be pronounced tomorrow ie. October 19th by special NDPS court in Mumbai. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son along with others including two Nigerian nationals, were arrested in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. After being lodged at the quarantine barrack for a few days, they were shifted to the common cell of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after their COVID report came negative. Meanwhile, the court reserved order for October 20 on the bail plea application. Amid the same, support is pouring in from not just fans but also a number of Bollywood celebrities. 

  • Oct 19, 2021 9:35 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    NCB witness Kiran Gosavi booked for fraud

    Pune City Police on Monday (October 18) arrested accused Kiran Gosavi's assistant Sherbano Qureshi in connection with a job fraud case.

  • Oct 19, 2021 9:33 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

  • Oct 19, 2021 9:32 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Meanwhile, the superstar's son has received a money order of Rs 4,500 in Arthur Road prison from his family for his expenses in the jail canteen. 

  • Oct 19, 2021 9:31 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    In his final submission to special NDPS court, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh argued that when considering a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the scheme and the object of the act must be taken into consideration. "When we are considering a case under an NDPS act, the scheme and the object of the act must be taken into consideration...because it's affecting the nation. From time to time straight action is taken. NCB is working day and night and dealing with drugs in serious manners," said the ASG.

    "My four to five officers were beaten a few days back not in this case but another case, so I am saying it is affecting the society and college students in particular. The younger generation is the future of the country. It's the land of Mamata Gandhi, we should stop the circulation of the drug. We are looking into the chain, transition. We are in the primarily stage and it's a case of conspiracy we are investigating," he added.

  • Oct 19, 2021 9:30 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    On Wednesday, NCB in its reply filed in a special court said that its investigation has revealed Aryan Khan's role in illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. The NCB further said that Aryan Khan used to procure drugs from Arbaz Khan.

