Mumbai cruise bust case: NCB seeks Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's custody till October 11

NCB seeks Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's custody till October 11

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were sent to one day's remand after they were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3. Aryan Khan is being represented by senior advocate Satish Manshinde. He was taken into the custody on the charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs, after a rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner. The accused were produced before a Mumbai Court after their medical. Now, NCB told the court on Monday that they need Aryan in custody till October 11.

"Cruise ship party case: ASG Anil Singh appearing for NCB before a Mumbai Court says accused Aryan Khan,Arbaz Seth Merchant& Munmun Dhamecha booked under 8C, 20, 27,&35 NDPS Act. 5 more arrested & under investigation, he submits before court. NCB seeks 9-day custody of the accused," tweeted ANI.

ASG added, "we need custody of the three accused to verify facts and their links. In a society, youngsters are worst affected by the drug menace. We have also intercepted the party organisers"

Initially, Aryan and two others -- Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant -- were arrested, and the trio was produced before the Esplanade Magistrate Court, amid tight security, late on Sunday and sent to the NCB's custody for one day till Monday, a prosecution lawyer told media persons.

Charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, they were produced again before the court on Monday. The others who remained under the NCB's detention - Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Vikrant Chhokar, and Gomit Chopra, were subsequently arrested.

Earlier, NCB's Superintendent V.V. Singh, in his arrest memo, said that Aryan Khan was being arrested under the NDPS Act for his "involvement in the consumption, sale and purchase of contraband" (drugs) along with other known and unknown persons.

The arrest was made in connection with the seizure of 13 gms cocaine, 5 gms MD, 21 gms charas, and 22 pills of MDMA, totally worth Rs 1,33,000 from him. Aryan Khan, 23, acknowledged and said that he understood the grounds of his arrest and has informed his family of the same.