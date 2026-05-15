Multi-crore fraud case involving Jaaved Jaaferi's wife Habiba surfaces, one accused arrested

New Delhi:

The Property Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested businessman Nishit Patel in connection with a case involving the defrauding of actor Jaaved Jaaferi's wife, Habiba Jaaffrei, of over Rs 16.24 crore.

A case has been registered at the Khar Police Station in Mumbai against Nishit Patel, Mahesh Patil, Rupesh, Sagar Mehta, Devendra Padwal, and others under sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2), 341(1), 61(2), and 3(5) of the BNS.

According to reports, a total of six individuals, including BMC Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Patil, have been named as accused in this fraud case.

It is alleged that the accused, by falsely claiming to have connections with prominent builders and government officials, ensnared not only Jaaferi and her family but also several other artists, relatives, and influential individuals, duping them of crores of rupees under the pretext of investment opportunities.

Nishit Patel was produced before the court today, where he was remanded to police custody until May 19. The Mumbai Police are currently investigating the matter.

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