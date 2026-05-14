Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar part ways after four years of marriage: 'Mutually chosen to move forward...'

New Delhi:

TV actress Mouni Roy and businessman Suraj Nambiar have parted ways after four years of marriage. On Thursday evening, the couple issued an official statement saying they have mutually decided to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding.

For the unversed, the duo got married on January 27, 2022, in Goa. They had a Malayali wedding ceremony followed by a Bengali-style wedding.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar announce their separation

On Thursday evening, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar took to Instagram to share a statement that read, "We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably. Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship (sic)."

It further added, "After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding. At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time. Mouni & Suraj (sic)."

Mouni Roy's known projects

Mouni Roy is best known for her roles in TV serials and films such as Naagin, Salakaar, Gold, and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. On the work front, she will next be seen in MX Player’s series Ab Hoga Hisaab, which also stars Shaheer Sheikh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Harman Singha in lead roles.

This is a developing story.