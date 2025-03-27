Most expensive cameo: Know how much David Warner was paid for a 3-minute role in Robinhood? David Warner has now stepped into the world of acting. The Australian cricketer has a cameo in the upcoming Telugu film Robinhood, for which he has charged a hefty amount.

After making a splash in the world of cricket, Australian batsman David Warner is now stepping into the world of acting. The 38-year-old cricketer has a cameo in an upcoming Telugu film. He is going to be seen in South Indian actor Nithiin's film Robinhood. This movie is going to be released on March 28 and cricket fans seem to be excited for the release. David used to make a lot of reels on Pushpa. Now people are going to see this talent of his in the film. Reportedly, the cricketer has charged a hefty amount for a small cameo.

David Warner's fee for Robinhood

According to reports, David Warner has received a fee of 2.5 crores for the cameo. His role is only 2 minutes and 50 seconds, which has been shot in 2 days. According to reports, David has charged 1.25 crores for one day. Now after charging such a fee for Robinhood, David has made himself enter the list of actors who hold the record of expensive cameos.

Social media reactions

After knowing the fees of David Warner, his fans seemed surprised. A user wrote, 'He is also becoming a part of the promotion.' Another comment read, 'Perfect, now it's going to be fun.' Another user wrote, 'I hope its worth it and the money is not wasted.'

About the film

Talking about Robinhood, it is directed by Venky Kudumula. This film is made under Maitree Movie Production House. Nithiin stars as a smooth-talking thief who takes on an unlikely role, as a personal security officer. The film blends humour, slick action, and fast-paced storytelling. Sreeleela plays Neera Vasudev, a key character in the story. The supporting cast includes Kyle Paul and Vennela Kishore and the soundtrack is by G.V. Prakash Kumar. The film is going to be released on March 28.

