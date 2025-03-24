Did you spot David Warner in Robinhood trailer? Australian cricketer to make debut with Sreeleela, Nithiin The trailer of Sreeleela and Nithiin's film 'Robinhood' was launched on Sunday. In the trailer Australian cricketer David Warner's cool look was seen.

The trailer of Sreeleela and Nithiin starrer much much-awaited and mega budget film 'Robinhood' was launched in a grand event. At the end of the trailer, Australian cricketer David Warner's cool and elegant look is also seen. The Australian cricketer also attended the trailer launch event along with actors, filmmakers and people associated with it. The makers have shared David's fun videos and photos on their social media accounts, in which he can be seen dancing with South actors Sreeleela and Nithiin.

David Warner's big screen debut

Cricketer David Warner promoted his big screen debut in the Telugu film 'Robinhood' on X. 'My big screen debut in a super entertaining film. #RobinhoodTrailer out now!' read his caption.

David Warner's dance with Sreeleela and Nithiin

The Australian opener also danced to a song from 'Robinhood' along with the entire star cast on Sunday. Not only this, the cast of 'Robinhood' also taught Warner the hook step of the song 'Adhi Dha Surprisu' from their film while dancing together on stage.

On this special occasion, the makers played an audio-visual, which showed Warner's contribution to Sunrisers Hyderabad over the years. Sharing this video, the makers wrote, 'Robinhood stars Sreeleela, Nithiin, David Warner, Ketika Sharma dancing to the trading chartbuster Adhidha Surprisu at the trailer launch and grand pre-release event of Robinhood.'

Social media reacts

Fans are praising David Warner after watching this dance video. A user wrote, 'We miss you David bhai.' Another comment read, 'Will whistle for you David.' Another user wrote, 'Cheer girl plus batsman = IPL combination.' Social media users were also seen congratulating the cricketer on his debut. For the unversed, 'Robinhood' will be released at the box office on March 28.

