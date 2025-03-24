Akshay Kumar cusses British empire in Kesari Chapter 2 teaser | WATCH The spectacular teaser of Kesari Chapter 2 has been released on Monday. Akshay Kumar's film is based on the unheard story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is once again going to narrate a unique tale of patriotism on screen. After the success of the 2019 film 'Kesari', now he is going to win the hearts of fans through the sequel of the film 'Kesari Chapter 2'. The spectacular and goosebump-worthy teaser of his film has been released on Monday. 'Kesari Chapter-2' is based on the unheard story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Kesari Chapter 2 teaser is out now

The teaser of 'Kesari Chapter 2' begins with the sound of bullets, screams and increasing tension. After this, a glimpse of the Golden Temple of Amritsar is shown where Akshay is seen bowing his head. After this, he is seen in the court wearing a lawyer's uniform, where he cusses the British Empire and its judges for reminding them that India was then the slave of the crown. As Akshay leaves the courtroom, Punjabi singers Manmohan Waris, Kamal Heer and Sangtar's famous song Teer Te Taj's verse 'O Shera Uth Zara Te Fir Wohi Jawa Dikha Apna,' plays in the background.

'Kesari Chapter 2' is based on the book 'The Case That Shook the Empire'

Akshay Kumar will play the role of Sir C Shankaran Nair in 'Kesari Chapter 2', who is a fearless lawyer. He dared to take on the British Empire after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. 'Kesari Chapter 2' is based on the book 'The Case That Shook the Empire' written by Pushpa Palat and Raghu Palat.

The film will be released on April 18

The release date of 'Kesari Chapter 2' has already been announced. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film will hit the theatres on April 18, 2025. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Ananya Pandey and R Madhavan will also be seen playing important roles in the film.

Akshay Kumar's Workfront

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the film' Sky Force'. Apart from 'Kesari Chapter 2', he has films like 'Bhoot Bangla', 'Housefull 5', 'Jolly LLB 3' and 'Welcome 3' in the pipeline.

Also Read: Sikandar trailer out now: Salman Khan returns as 'Rajkot Ka Raja' | WATCH