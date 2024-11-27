Mohammad Rafi's biopic in works: Late singer's son Shahid Rafi makes mega announcement at IFFI Goa 2024

Follow us on Image Source : X Mohammad Rafi's biopic is in making!

The 'International Film Festival of India 2024' has been very special for movie lovers. Many films are also being announced at this festival this time. In this episode, Shahid Rafi, son of music legend Mohammad Rafi, has announced to make a biopic on his father. According to reports, its official announcement will be made next month. It is significant to note that December 24 is the birth centenary of Mohammad Rafi, one of the greatest singers of the Hindi film industry. On Tuesday, tribute was paid to him at 'IFFI'. The legendary singer has sung songs for more than 1,000 films in Indian languages ​​as well as some foreign languages.

Talks going on for biopic

Mohammad Rafi's son Shahid Rafi said in the 'Aasman Se Aaya Farishta Mohammed Rafi - The King of Melody' session that he and director Umesh Shukla, known for films like 'Oh My God!' and '102 Not Out', are in talks for the upcoming biopic on Mohammed Rafi. "An announcement will be made in December. I am making a biopic on Rafi Sahab. We are planning. It will be the life story of Rafi Sahab. Songs will also be a part of the biopic," said his son. Shahid Rafi has signed a contract with director Umesh Shukla for a full-fledged feature film on his late father.

These people were also present at the event

Actor Sharmila Tagore, singer Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal and film producer Subhash Ghai were also present in this program organised in honour of Mohammad Rafi. For those who don't know, Mohammad Rafi is remembered for famous songs like "Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya", "Kaun Hai Jo Sapno Me Aaya", "Aaja Aaja", "Parda Hai Parda", "Gulabi Aankhein", "Kya Se Kya Ho Gaya", "Sukh Ke Sab Saathi". Now it just remains to see, when will we get to watch his biopic on screen.

