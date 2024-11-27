Dhanush Vs Nayanthara continues, Raanjhanaa actor sues her for using 3-second clip from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Follow us on Image Source : X Dhanush sues Nayanthara over 3-second clip from NRD

National Award-winning actor Dhanush has filed a civil lawsuit against Jawan actor Nayanthara. In this, she has been accused of using footage from his production Naanum Rowdy Dhan in her Netflix documentary without his consent. The case was filed in the Madras High Court and in it, both Nayanthara, her husband and filmmaker Vignesh Sivan have been named as defendants. Wunderbar Films has filed an application in the Madras High Court seeking permission to include Los Gatos Production Services India LLP in its suit under Clause 12 of the Letters Patent. Wunderbar Films seeks to sue Los Gatos along with other defendants within the jurisdiction of the Madras High Court. Nayanthara has reportedly been asked to respond to the suit by the next hearing.

Permission was granted to proceed with the case

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge approved the application for permission to proceed with the case without making any comment on the main issue. The judge said that Nayanthara, Vignesh Sivan and Rowdy Pictures are under the jurisdiction of the Madras High Court and most of the issue took place here. On November 16, Nayanthara lashed out at Dhanush for sending her a legal notice and demanding Rs 10 crore.

On Saturday, the actress released a lengthy statement on her Instagram handle. She mentioned that during the making of her recently released Netflix documentary, 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale', she had sought permission from Dhanush to use scenes from his 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. However, Dhanush refused to grant her permission and instead sent her a legal notice for using behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of the film.

However, fans who keep a tab on films and their actors would be aware that Dhanush and Nayanthara have been on each other's wrong ends since 2015. They have worked in several films including the superhit 2008 film Yaaradi Nee Mohini. Nayanthara has also acted in films produced by Dhanush. However, things turned sour for the two actors and till now a cold war was observed between the two. But, with these court cases, now their feud is out in the open.

