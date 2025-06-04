Metro In Dino trailer out: Anurag Basu's sequel is about second chances in love | Watch The makers of the romantic comedy film 'Metro In Dino' have released the official trailer on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, on the social media platform YouTube. Watch the trailer here.

The much-awaited teaser of Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' is finally out on social media platforms. The romantic comedy film is produced by Anurag Basu, Krishan Kumar, and Bhushan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions. The film tells the stories of bittersweet relationships in a contemporary setting, exploring different aspects and moods of love.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film is said to be a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Life in a... Metro. The teaser offers a glimpse into a fresh set of urban love stories, with a star-studded cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Neena Gupta in the lead roles.

Metro... In Dino trailer is out now

From heartfelt romances to life-altering decisions, the trailer teases stories that are deeply personal yet universally relatable. It’s fast-paced, emotionally rich, and layered with Basu’s trademark touch: a perfect balance of realism and magic. With striking city visuals, crackling chemistry, and moments that hit you right in the heart, Metro… In Dino feels like a love letter to the chaos of city life and the quiet emotions that often get lost in it – all captured with Basu’s signature lyricism backed by Pritam’s music. In Basu’s world of complex urban relationships, the trailer celebrates the beauty of falling in love with the same person, over and over again.

Watch the trailer here:

Set to a soulful soundtrack by Pritam, the teaser explores emotional depth, complex relationships, and a strong connection to modern-day life in the city. Fans are already praising the music and the film’s unique vibe. Social media users have reacted to the trailer of the film and expressed their excitement in the comment section. One user wrote, "Pritam, Papon, Mohit, arijit. Full masterpiece songs in the list." Another user wrote, After a long!!!!!!! A cult classis..2025 is going to be an amazing year for Bollywood."

The official trailer of 'Metro.. In Dino', which was released on the YouTube channel of T-Series, has garnered over 80 thousand views on YouTube and thousands of comments.

