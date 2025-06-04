Did you know 1997 film 'Chachi 420' was a remake of Kamal Haasan's superhit film? Read to know about Kamal Haasan's cult comedy film 'Chachi 420', which was the Hindi remake of one of his hit films.

Veteran actor and pan-India superstar Kamal Haasan has been in the news lately because of his controversial remarks made over the Kannada language during the promotional event of his upcoming film 'Thug Life'. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 5, 2025, except in Karnataka. With a career spanning decades, he has starred in nearly 220 films in major languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. From child artist to lead star, he is considered one of the most respected heroes in the entertainment industry.

Haasan is not only good at acting but also a good director; he has directed several critically acclaimed films in his career so far. Today, we are going to tell you about one of his beloved Hindi-language films, Chachi 420 (1997), which was well-received by audiences. But did you know that this popular film is actually a remake of one of his own Tamil films? Read further to know the details about Kamal Haasan's starrer.

Chachi 420 is a remake of this Tamil film

For those who may not know, Kamal Haasan made his directorial debut with the 1997 cult-comedy film 'Chachi 420'. The film features Kamal Haasan, Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Ayesha Jhulka, and Nassar in the lead roles. It was the Hindi remake of Kamal Haasan's Tamil film 'Avvai Shanmugi'.

The Tamil-language film was directed by KS Ravikumar and was released in 1996. It stars Kamal Haasan, Meena, Gemini Ganesan, Naasar, Heera Rajgopal, Delhi Ganesh, Manivannan, Nagesh, and Ramesh Khanna in the lead roles. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the total worldwide box office collection of the comedy-drama film 'Chachi 420' was Rs 20.02 crore.

About Chachi 420

The film 'Chachi 420' is about Jai Prakash Paswan (played by Kamal Haasan) and Janki Paswan (played by Tabu), who are filing a divorce case that saw the birth of their daughter. But in order to see his little girl more often, a divorced man transformed himself into an old lady named Laxmi Godbole and got a job as his own daughter's caretaker.

