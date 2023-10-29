Matthew Perry: Fans find out uncanny similarities between FRIENDS star and Sridevi's death, find out

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST A collage featuring late stars Matthew Perry and Sridevi

Cinema buffs and fraternity are mourning the death of Matthew Perry, popular for his role Chandler Bing in F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The star passed away on Sunday due to accidental drowning at his residence in Los Angeles. He was 54. Reports revealed that Perry was found dead in his hot Jacuzzi. Notably, Indian actor Sridevi also died at 54.

As fans are paying tribute to Matthew Perry, several pointed out the uncanny similarities between his and Sridevi's deaths which is inevitable. A fire department spokesman confirmed that they responded to a “water emergency,” which could refer to a “pool, spa, bathtub or fountain,” but could not confirm reports that Perry had drowned, reports stated.

Sridevi's death reason

For those unversed, legendary actor Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, at Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where she went to attend a family wedding. Back then, Dubai officials declared that the actor passed away after losing consciousness due to accidental drowning and was found dead in the bathtub of her hotel room. Reports also stated that Boney Kapoor, Sridevi's husband jetted off to Dubai to surprise the actor and take her out on a dinner date. She was 54 when she died.

Last month, Boney Kapoor opened up about her death for the first time and made some shocking revelations about her lifestyle. The film producer said Sridevi used to starve herself and followed a 'crash diet' to look good on the screen. He also revealed that Nagarjuna, who attended her funeral, informed that Sridevi fainted during a film shoot once and broke her teeth.

Meanwhile, Matthew Perry's untimely demise has left the world in shock. In his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry highlighted his drug addiction and how he became sober. He also mentioned that he once slipped into a coma for five months.

