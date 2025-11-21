Mastiii 4 X review: Did Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh and Aftab Shivdasani starrer impress audience? With the release of the adult-comedy film Mastiii 4, starring Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani, reactions are pouring in. Let's know what X users have to say about the film.

Bollywood actors Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani's adult comedy Mastiii 4 has finally released in theaters after a long wait. Social media is evoking mixed reactions to the film.

This installment of the 2004 Masti franchise attempts to tickle audiences with double-meaning jokes. However, while many have called it one of the most entertaining films, others are also calling it cheap. Let's have a look at the X review of Mastiii 4/

Did Mastiii 4 impress X netizens?

Director Indra Kumar tried his hand at adult comedy with the first film in the franchise, Masti, in 2004, and it was well-received. He subsequently directed two more films, but this time it was directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. Milan also wrote the story for the first two films. So, let's find out what people have said after watching the film.

After watching Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab's Mastiii 4 a user posted their review on X, 'Mastiii 4 Movie is entertaining. While it is not able to captivate thoroughly, it still holds you attention. A one time watch for me'. Another X user wrote,The film fulfills the promise of its franchise.' 'It's not cheap, it's a slimy film,' wrote another X user.

Some users are calling this film substandard in the name of comedy. A similar comment read, 'In the name of adult comedy, the wife gives her husband permission to have physical relations with anyone for a week, which they call a love visa. This is not cheap, it's a slimy film. Someone should file a case against this film.'

Let's have a look at other reactions to the film here:

Mastiii 4 plot

Let us tell you that the story of this film, Mastiii 4 is about three friends. Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani and Vivek Oberoi are searching for fun amidst the turmoil of their lives. They discover that their wives are having affairs. They discover the concept of a love visa and embark on a trip abroad. However, the journey isn't easy, as their lives are awaiting interesting twists and turns.

