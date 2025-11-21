Mastiii 4 release: From Masti to Great Grand Masti, a look at box office journey of comedy franchise With the fourth instalment of the comedy franchise titled Mastiii 4 hitting the theatres on November 21, 2025, let's take a look at the box office journey of the film series.

New Delhi:

Milap Zaveri's directorial Mastiii 4 hit the big screens on Friday, November 21, 2025. The fourth instalment in the comedy franchise features Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani in the lead roles. The makers generated a buzz online after releasing the trailer on November 4, 2025.

The trailer was well received by viewers, garnering more than 26 million views since its release. With the fourth instalment of the comedy franchise hitting theatres today, let's take a look at the box office journey of the series.

Notably, Mastiii 4 is produced by A Jhunjhunwala, Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Vivek Anand Oberoi, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor under the banners of Zee Studios, Waveband Production, Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms.

Masti (2004) budget and box office collection

The first instalment of the Masti franchise, Masti, was released in 2004 and was considered a hit. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Indra Kumar's directorial was made with a budget of Rs 10 crore and went on to collect Rs 34.14 crore worldwide. The film's total net collection in India was recorded at Rs 20.26 crore, while it earned Rs 6.78 crore overseas. The comedy-drama features Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Amrita Rao, Lara Dutta, and others in key roles. The movie holds an IMDb rating of 6.2 and is available to stream on Prime Video.

Grand Masti (2013) budget and box office collection

The second instalment in the Masti film series, Grand Masti, was released in 2013. Despite a low IMDb rating of 4.5, the film performed well at the box office at the time of its release. Made with a budget of Rs 35 crore, the movie earned Rs 145 crore worldwide. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film’s collection in India was Rs 102.2 crore, while its overseas collections stood at Rs 14.38 crore.

Great Grand Masti (2016) budget and box office collection

The third instalment, Great Grand Masti, was released in 2016. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film features Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Puja Banerjee, Urvashi Rautela, and others in lead roles. The film failed to impress audiences and was a box office disaster. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie was made with a budget of Rs 38 crore and managed to earn Rs 20.25 crore worldwide. Its total net collection in India stands at Rs 13.72 crore, while it collected Rs 1.73 crore overseas.

Also Read: Mastiii 4 trailer: X users criticise Riteish, Aftab, Vivek's film over lame jokes, call it 'pure cringe'