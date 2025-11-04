Mastiii 4 trailer: X users criticise Riteish, Aftab, Vivek's film over lame jokes, call it 'pure cringe' The trio of Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi are returning to the big screen with Mastiii 4. The makers released its trailer on Tuesday, which is proving to be disliked by social media users.

New Delhi:

After Masti, Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti, the fourth film in the Masti series, Mastiii 4 is set to hit theaters. The trio of Aftab Shivdasani, Vivek Oberoi and Riteish Deshmukh is set to return to theaters with four times the fun, as the preview suggests.

Waveband Productions released the film's trailer on Tuesday, November 4, and it's receiving mixed reviews from audiences. In fact, X users are trolling the makers for coming up with a film that feels like 'cringe'.

Watch the trailer here:

Mastiii 4 trailer fails to impress X users

Mastiii 4, the adult comedy's trailer is packed with lame and adult jokes. X users seem to be disliking the trailer of Mastiii 4, while others jumped in to defend the movie, saying that such films are called adult comedy for a reason. 'Seriously this is 2025 and such lame jokes and skin show is the main plot of the movie to sell it to the audience. I hope it gets super flopped so these kind of shit ideas don't get to the big screen,' read a YouTube comment. 'movie yaisi banao ke log hasna bhul jaaye,' read another comment.

See some X reactions here:





Mastiii 4 cast

Vivek Oberoi, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani's trio is coming back together one more time on big screen once. This time, the trio is joined by renowned actor Arshad Warsi. Tusshar Kapoor is also a part of the film. Talking about the female leads, the movie features Ruhii Singh, Shreya Sharma and Elnaaz Norouzi. Nargis Fakhri also has a cameo in the movie.

When will Mastiii 4 release?

The Mastiii 4 trailer was originally scheduled to be released on October 28, but after a week's delay, it has now been released on November 4. The story of Mastiii 4 is based on the love visa.

The film is directed by Milap Zaveri, director of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. It is jointly produced by A Jhunjhunwala, Ekta Kapoor, Indra Kumar, Umesh Bansal, Ashok Thakeria, and Shikha Ahluwalia. Mastiii 4 will be released in theaters on November 21.

