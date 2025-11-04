Kartik Aaryan begins shoot for Karan Johar’s fantasy-folklore Naagzilla – Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand A video has surfaced from the sets of Kartik Aaryan's film Naagzilla - Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand, where the entire cast and crew can be seen attending the muhurat of the Dharma film, including Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and the entire team performed a puja on the sets of Naagzilla - Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand before the film's shoot began on Tuesday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​shared the video, also revealing that the actor has begun the shoot for his supernatural-drama movie on November 4, 2025.

In addition to Kartik, Karan Johar is also seen in the video. For the unversed, Kartik will be seen playing the role of a iccha-dhaari naag (shape-shifting snake) in the film.

Kartik had given a hint about the film's shoot

Earlier, the actor himself had updated fans about the film's shooting. Kartik shared a photo in which he can be seen flashing a sweet smile while holding a clapboard in his hand. The picture shows the film's title 'Naagzilla' and the director's name, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba.

When will the film be released?

Kartik Aryan will play the role of the iccha-dhaari naag, Priyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, in Naagzilla - Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand. The actor's first look from the film was released in April this year. Following this, Karan Johar shared a motion poster and wrote, 'You've seen enough pictures of humans, now watch this picture of snakes! Naagzilla - the first episode of Naag Lok, is coming to spread the fun - Priyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand... Your eyes on Naag Panchami... August 14, 2026!'

Yes! The film will be released in theatres on August 14, next year.

What is the film's story?

Produced by Karan Johar, Mahavir Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, and Sujeet Jain, Naagzilla is going to be a different story. Fans are very excited about this film. It's a fictional story, which is expected to be filled with a lot of entertainment. Not much information has been revealed about the story of the film yet.

