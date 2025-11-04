Madhuri Dixit arrives 3 hours late for Canada tour, gets brutally trolled online Madhuri Dixit is facing heavy trolling on social media after reportedly arriving three hours late for her Canada tour event. Fans expressed disappointment over the delay.

New Delhi:

Madhuri Dixit is at the receiving end of social media trolls for arriving nearly three hours late to her Canada tour. A section of social media users alleged that the Devdas actor was supposed to appear before the audience at around 7.30 pm. They claimed that she turned up on the stage close to 10 pm. The actor is yet to react to the claims.

However, yet another section of social media users, Madhuri Dixit fans, praised her for her grace, charm and performance at the event.

Madhuri Dixit faces backlash

Madhuri Dixit recently announced on social media that he will be touring across USA and Canada from November 2 to November 15. However, a video going viral on social media, consists of a clip of Madhuri Dixit on the stage. The overlay text on the video read: "If I could give you one piece of advice, it’s to not attend the Madhuri Dixit tour… save your money." Watch the video here:

How did fans react to Madhuri Dixit coming late on her tour?

The internet was divided on Madhuri Dixit arriving nearly three hours late to her own tour. They dropped comments such as "I am glad I saw her, but left at 11:05 pm as I had work the next day. I honestly dont know if it was the organizers or her that decided for her to come at 10pm. On my ticket, it said the start time was 730pm. It did not state any pre-shows. I expected it to be a chat, with some singing and dancing. It just started way too late and disrespected the audience time", "Worst show one can ever go to ,least worried about the audience time . 3 hours late and then full of lame talks", and others. Some also commented on her stage presence, calling her "overrated".

However, Madhuri loyalists sprang to action and defended her. "But she seems to be performing as graciously as always! It may be a production or management coordination related concern", wrote a netizen. Another added, "At this age what do you expect her to do? People just buy ticket to see her. Because she has been legendary."

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyya 3, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri.

