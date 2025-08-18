Top TV star who shared screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi quit acting at its peak Mangal Dhillon ruled screens with his baritone voice, yet walked away from fame at his peak to follow spirituality. Here’s a look back at his remarkable journey.

Whenever Mangal Dhillon came on screen, he used to grab everyone's attention with his commanding baritone. From the 1980s to the 1990s, Mangal worked with veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Sunny Deol and Anil Kapoor in films as well.

Still, he did not get the recognition in the industry that he deserved. Moreover, he left acting at the peak of his career.

Mangal Dhillon's big break

Mangal Dhillon got his first acting break from the show Katha Sagar. He appeared in two episodes of this show. But he got real recognition when he got a break in Ramesh Sippy's show Buniyaad for the role of Lubhaya Ram. He played the character of Lubhaya Ram in the show and this was the turning point of his career.

After that, Mangal started getting offers for several TV shows. He later worked in Junoon, through which he left a deep impression on people by playing Sumer Rajvansh.

Mangal Dhillon's film career

As Mangal Dhillon's popularity increased, it did not take much time for him to come to the big screen. He made his debut with Rakesh Roshan's film Khoon Bhari Maang. In this film, he got a chance to work with Rekha and Kabir Bedi. In the same year, he worked with Dimple Kapadia in Zakhmi Aurat, in which his performance was highly praised.

Left the industry for spirituality

Mangal also tried his hand at writing. He wrote the script for Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's Heer Ranjha. Unfortunately, this film did not perform well at the box office. Despite some such failures, Mangal kept moving forward as an actor and became the highest-paid TV actor of his time.

However, despite fame and success, he had a deep feeling of spiritual restlessness. He directed a documentary called 'Khalsa' based on the life and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh in 1999. After the project received a good response, Mangal thrn decided to leave the glamorous world of cinema.

Mangal Dhillon died on June 11, 2023 at Ludhiana hospital in Punjab. He breathed his last at the age of 48.

