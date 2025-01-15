Mandy Moore and her family living with Hilary Duff? Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff

Mandy Moore and her family found refuge at Hilary Duff's house after losing her home to the ongoing wildfires ravaging parts of Los Angeles in California. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress and singer, alongside her husband Taylor Goldsmith and their loved ones, sought refuge with Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma, following the destruction caused by the LA wildfires that began last Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Griffin Goldsmith, Moore's brother-in-law, expressed deep appreciation for the generosity shown by Duff and Koma. Both of Goldsmith's homes were also impacted by the fires, leaving him and his wife displaced during a particularly challenging time as they anticipated the birth of their first child.

''All of this is so overwhelming. But what is equally overwhelming is the amount of love and generosity we are on the receiving end of," adding "Our dear friends @matthewkoma and @hilaryduff thought it wise to set up a GoFundMe for us to help with everything moving forward. Not to mention, they are currently housing my brother's family. They've taken care of my entire family from the moment this began. I will never be able to thank them adequately. This is the kindest act any human could do for another. They are the most beautiful, selfless people we've ever known.''

Amid the devastation caused by the Eaton Fire, Moore has shared moving updates on her social media accounts, giving her followers a glimpse of the destruction in Altadena, California, where her home was located. "This is Altadena. Leveled. My sweet home," Moore wiote, adding, "I am devastated and gutted for those of us who've lost so much. I'm absolutely numb."

These wildfires have devastated large portions of the LA area. It first ignited in Pacific Palisades and spread to Malibu and Santa Monica, with the Eaton Fire particularly impacting the Altadena-Pasadena area.

(With ANI inputs)

