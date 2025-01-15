Sunny Deol celebrates Army Day with jawans, salutes their 'courage, sacrifice and dedication'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM On work front, Sunny Deol will next feature in Border 2.

Sunny Deol marked the occasion of Army Day 2025 by paying a heartwarming tribute to the Indian Army 'courage, sacrifice and dedication'. The Border 2 actor spent the day with jawans and shared personal moments with them. Not only this, he even took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of his time spent with the soldiers. In one of the slides of his post, he along with the jawans can be heard chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Other slides of the post feature Sunny engaging with the soldiers, posing for clicks, and even playing arm wrestling with one of the jawans.''Then, Now and Forever. Saluting the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication of our heroes. Happy Indian Army Day! #HindustanZindabad,'' he wrote in the caption.

Why is Army Day celebrated?

Every year on January 15, India celebrates Army Day to honour jawans of the Indian Army who selflessly commit their lives to the country's defense. It is a significant day to commemorate the momentous event in 1949 when Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

Sunny Deol on professional front

Sunny Deol came with a bang in 2023 after his film Gadar 2 shattered several box office records of Indian cinema. Next, the actor will be seen in the much-awaited flick Border 2, also starring Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahaan Shetty. The film is slated to release in January next year and is the sequel to the iconic 1997 release of the same name. The upcoming film is expected to continue from the events after the India-Pakistan war of 1971. Apart from this, he will also star in the action drama flick, Jaat. The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Regina Cassandra.

