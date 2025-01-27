Where is Ram Teri Ganga Maili actress Mandakini nowadays? Zordaar, her last film, was released in 1996

Follow us on Image Source : X Here's everything you need to know about Ram Teri Ganga Maili actress Mandakini

Veteran actor Mandakini made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 1985 and she is still known among the people for her film 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili'. The 40-year-old movie has still not been forgotten by people from that generation. However, do you know 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' was not Mandakini's first film? Yes! She started her film career in 1985 with the Bengali film 'Antarer Bhalobasha' but in the same year she made her debut in Hindi cinema with the film 'Mera Sathi'. In 1985 she did two films 'Aar Paar' and 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' and rose to fame. Read further to know where the actress is nowadays.

Her last film released in 1996

'Ram Teri Ganga Maili', directed by the legendary actor-director Raj Kapoor, proved to be a big hit at the box office. This film gave Mandakini's career a new height. However, the career, which started with 'Mera Sathi', ended in 1996 with 'Zordaar'.

Mandakini wants to make a comeback

It has been 28 years since Mandakini left the film world, but now she wants to make a comeback. Last year, reports suggested that she was in touch with some web series makers and was considering good scripts. The veteran actor is very active on social media and often shares pictures with her family. Recently, she was felicitated in Mumbai for her contribution to cinema.

Before retiring from films, Mandakini's name was also associated with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Mandakini married in 1990

Mandakini married Dr Kagyur T Rinpoche Thakur in 1990, who later became a Buddhist monk. Now, Mandakini and her husband Rinpoche run a Tibetan herbal centre in Mumbai. Apart from this, Mandakini also teaches yoga. The couple has been blessed with two children. Her son's name is Rabbil and her daughter's name is Rabje.

