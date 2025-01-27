Lezim dance sequence to be deleted from Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, confirms director Laxman Utekar

Follow us on Image Source : YT Lezim dance sequence will be deleted from the upcoming movie Chhaava

There is a lot of hype about Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. The trailer of the film was recently released and not only the buzz was created but a controversy also arose. After seeing the trailer, Maharashtra ministers have claimed that the makers have tampered with history in the name of creative liberty. Maharashtra government minister Uday Samant said that the objectionable parts should be removed from the film. Now in the latest development, the director of Chhaava Laxman Utekar has confirmed that the Lezim dance sequence will be removed from the film.

Maharashtra Ministers had raised questions

Several Maharashtra ministers claimed that the Lezim dance sequence in the Chhaava trailer does not go with Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's personality. Moreover, it was said that such depiction of honourable personalities can hurt sentiments. On Saturday, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant demanded an expert review of the film. "It is a matter of great happiness that a Hindi film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the protector of religion and Swaraj, has been made. Such efforts are necessary to explain the history of Chhatrapati to the world. However, many people have expressed their opinions about some objectionable scenes in the film. We believe that this film should not be released without showing it to experts and connoisseurs. Anything that hurts the honour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj will not be tolerated."

Director takes a big step

The director of Chhaava, Laxman Utekar, said in a statement that the Lezim dance sequence starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna would not be included in the film. He went on to say that nothing is greater than the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and that it is only a brief dance sequence. 'After meeting Raj Thackeray, a voracious reader, I have therefore heeded his advice and recommendations. And I can honestly state that I find his words to be quite beneficial. After meeting him, I have decided to delete those scenes where we have shown Sambhaji Maharaj playing the Lezim dance,' the director said.

