Shah Rukh Khan confirms Pathaan director Siddharth Anand is directing King | WATCH

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is preparing vigorously for his upcoming project 'King' these days. The actor was last in the December 2023 release Dunki and ever since his fans have been eager to see SRK on the big screen. Meanwhile, the actor made a big revelation on Sunday that is enough to bring happiness to his fans. During an event in Abu Dhabi, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that not only he's working on the film King but is also reuniting with his Pathaan director for the film that will also mark his daughter Suhana Khan's theatrical debut.

What did SRK say?

Seeing the curiosity of the fans, Shah Rukh confirmed that he's working on King. Revealing the name of the director, he said, 'My film's director Siddharth Anand, who also made Pathaan, is very strict, he does not want any information to go out. We have been working on the film for the last several months and I cannot give you much information. But, I definitely promise that the film is going to be tremendous and you will get a double dose of entertainment.'

Along with this, he also said that he has used many titles like Jawan and Pathaan, but now the time has come to use the real title which is King Khan Shahrukh Khan. Let us tell you that SRK's daughter Suhana Khan will mark her theatrical debut with King as she was last seen in the OTT film The Archies. On the other hand, King is an action drama film, but its release date has not been revealed yet.

Sujoy Ghosh was earlier directing King

Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh was earlier directing King, but due to creative differences, the director left the film during the pre-production phase. Later, Red Chillies Entertainment asked Siddharth Anand to helm the movie as he was also co-producing King.

