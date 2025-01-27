Sonu Nigam raises questions on Padma awards, mentions Kishore Kumar, Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Singer Sonu Nigam has raised questions on Padma awards

On the eve of Republic Day, the Center announced the Padma Awards 2025, conferring the highest civilian honour to 139 people, including seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri. A few hours after the announcement of the Padma Awards 2025, national award singer Sonu Nigam questions the jury for ignoring several big artist this year. It is significant to note that Sharda Sinha, popularly known as Swar Kokila of Bihar will be honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously, while Arijit Singh will receive Padma Shri.

Sonu Nigam's post

Sonu shared a video on Instagram and wrote, 'India and it's pending Padma Awardees.' In the video, he said that the two singers have inspired the whole world, one of them was limited to only Padma Shri award- Mohammad Rafi Sahab and the other did not even get the Padma Shri- Kishore Kumar ji. "Nowadays awards are being given posthumously, but even among the living people there are personalities like Alka Yagnik, who have had such a long and unprecedented career, yet they did not get the same respect. Shreya Ghoshal, who has been making her art recognised for such a long time, also deserves respect. Sunidhi Chauhan, who has inspired an entire generation with her unique voice, has also not got anything yet,” the singer said in the video.

Deets about Padma Awards

Also known as the highest civilian honour, these awards are given in three categories- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Padma awards are given on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted every year by the Prime Minister. The Padma Awards Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are sent to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval.

Sonu Nigam's Career

Talking about Sonu Nigam's career, he is also known as 'Modern Rafi'. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2022. Apart from Hindi and Kannada, he has sung songs in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, English, Assamese, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Tulu, Maithili and Manipuri. Sonu Nigam started his career with the song Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye from the TV serial Talaash (1992) and gave hit tracks like Main Hoon Na, Mere Haath Mein, Main Agar Kahun, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe and Abhi Mujhme Kahin among other hit tracks. The singer has won one National Award, two Filmfare Awards and two Filmfare Awards South and four IIFA Awards as the Best Playback singer.

