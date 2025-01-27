Box office report: Sky Force makes full use of Republic Day, Emergency drowns deep

Follow us on Image Source : X Know Sky Force and Emergency box office report here

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, Sonu Sood's Fateh and Ram Charan's Game Changer are currently running in theatres. While Sky Force took advantage of Republic Day's national holiday, the rest are still struggling to recover the costing amount. Let's know how the box office collection of these films on January 26.

Sky Force

Sky Force, directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapoor, was released in theatres on January 24. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahadia, Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles. The film started the collection at the box office with Rs 12 crore 25 lakh on the first day. On the second day, Saturday, the film's collection increased and the film earned Rs 22 crore over the weekend. On the third day, Sunday, the film did a business of Rs 27 crore 5 lakh and today on Monday, the film's collection is still Rs 2 lakh, which will change throughout the day. Overall, the box office collection of Sky Force has reached Rs 61 crore 77 lakh.

Emergency

Kangana Ranaut, Shreyas Talpade and Anupam Kher's film Emergency is earning at a slow pace at the box office. The film earned only Rs 2 crore 5 lakh at the box office on the first day. At the same time, the total earnings of the film in the first week could reach only Rs 14 crore 3 lakh. The film earned 4 lakh on the eighth day i.e. Friday and on the ninth day, the film earned Rs 85 lakh. On Sunday, the film Emergency has earned Rs 1 crore 19 lakh. Overall, Emergency has so far been able to collect only Rs 16 crore 74 lakh.

Fateh

Fateh, directed and acted by Sonu Sood, did not perform well at the box office. The film had a very dull start with only Rs 2 crore 4 lakh at the box office on the first day. At the same time, the film collected a total of Rs 11 crore 1 lakh in the first week. Fateh was able to collect only Rs 15 lakh on the 13th day and Rs 11 lakh on the 14th day. However, the film's earnings seem to be stopping. The film did a business of Rs 9 lakh on the 16th day and Rs 14 lakh on the 17th day. In total, Fateh has been able to earn Rs 13 crore 16 lakh so far.

Game Changer

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's film Game Changer is still standing at the box office. The film started its collection at the box office with Rs 51 crore on the first day. In the first week, the film did a total business of Rs 117 crore 65 lakh. In the second week, the film did a total collection of Rs 11 crore 15 lakh. On the 15th day, the film collected Rs 3 lakh and on the 16th day, Sunday, the film collected Rs 24 lakh. On the 17th day, the film did a business of Rs 33 lakh. Game Changer has so far collected a total of Rs 129 crore 67 lakh at the box office.

Also Read: Akshay, Shah Rukh, Deepika, or Kangana, who is the king-queen of Republic Day releases?