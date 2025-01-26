Akshay, Shah Rukh, Deepika, or Kangana, who is the king-queen of Republic Day releases?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Know about the king and queen of Republic Day releases in India

A lot depends on the release of films and their box office collection in Bollywood. There are many stars in the industry who are very particular about the release of their films. Some bring their films on Diwali, while some actors opt for Eid releases. National holidays are also considered to be a very good time in terms of the release of films. There are many films which have been released on Independence Day and Republic Day. Today let's talk about the films released on Republic Day in the last decade and also know how much these films collected at the box office.

Pathaan- 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan was released in theatres in the year 2023. The special thing about this film was that SRK made a comeback with a bang. Apart from this, it was through this film that the derailed Bollywood came back on track. The film collected Rs 1055 crore worldwide. Shah Rukh's bet of releasing the film on Republic Day worked.

Chhapaak​- 2020

Deepika Padukone made a comeback with Chhapaak but her film could not attract fans much. Also, this film had to face a lot of opposition due to some reasons. According to reports, the budget of the film was Rs 35 crores and this film was able to earn around Rs 55 crores worldwide.

Uri: The Surgical Strike- 2019

This film starring Vicky Kaushal was very successful. The special thing about the film was that it was not promoted vigorously. But even after this, this film brought a storm at the box office. This was the first film of Vicky Kaushal's career which came in so much discussion. The budget of the film was Rs 25 crore and the film collected Rs 350 crore.

Manikarnika- 2019

Talking about Kangana Ranaut's film Manikarnika, this film entertained the fans well. However, the film did not fully meet the box office parameters. The budget of the film was around Rs 90 crore and this film was successful in earning around Rs 150 crore at the box office.

Padmaavat- 2018

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film Padmaavat featured Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. This film did a tremendous business. The film collected more than Rs 550 crores worldwide and brought a tsunami at the box office. The gamble of releasing the film on Republic Day was successful.

Raees- 2017

6 years before Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan had also played a gamble by releasing his film on Republic Day. SRK's look and character in this film were also completely different. The special thing about the film was that the superstar achieved success with this film and during that time his films were not doing anything special. The budget of this film was around Rs 125 crore and the film collected around Rs 280 crore at the box office.

Kaabil- 2017

Republic Day has truly been very good for Bollywood stars. This festive day comes at the beginning of the year when makers are competing to release their films. These films always get a good response. Now take Hrithik Roshan's film Kaabil. The budget of this film was around Rs 35 crore. The film did a very good collection and earned Rs 180 crore in the theatres.

Airlift- 2016

Akshay Kumar is also known for releasing his films during festive times. Most of his films are released around August 15 and January 26. The same was seen with his film Airlift. His fans liked this film and this film did a great collection of Rs 220 crore.

Baby- 2015

When this film of Akshay Kumar was released in theatres, there was a crowd of fans. This was the time when the actor was once again making a comeback in action-packed films. The only difference was that the script of his films had a patriotic stamp. The gamble of releasing the film Baby on the occasion of Republic Day worked. The collection of this film was good. This film was successful in earning around Rs 150 crore in theatres.

Jai Ho- 2014

Salman Khan also released his film once on Republic Day. Usually, for the last one and a half decades, the superstar has been releasing his films on the occasion of Eid. But even after this, in the year 2014, Salman released his film Jai Ho on the occasion of Republic Day. He did not get much benefit from this. The collection of this film was not very extraordinary but the film was a hit. If reports are to be believed, the budget of the film was around Rs 70 crore and this film was successful in collecting Rs 200 crore in theatres.

Who is the King of Republic Day?

If we analyze these 10 films, then 2 of them are of Shah Rukh Khan, 2 films are of Deepika Padukone and 2 films are of Akshay Kumar. But if we talk about who is the king of Republic Day, then one name will come on top is of Shah Rukh Khan. On the other hand, if we talk about Queen of Republic Day releases, then Deepika stands tall. Her other January releases like Race 2 and Fighter have also performed well a the box office.

