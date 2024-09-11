Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora dies by suicide after jumping off building in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malaika Arora with her mom, dad and sister.

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a building. Bandra Police and Crime Branch team has reached the spot. At present, the police have not received any suicide note. It was being told that Malaika's father was ill for a long time. It is also said that Malaika Arora was not at home when this incident happened. She was in Pune. After getting information about the incident, she has now left for Mumbai.

Malaika Arora's childhood

In 2022, Malaika in an interview talked about not only about her 'wonderful' childhood but also how she faced tough times in the early years of her life. She recalled how she was only 11 when her parents, Anil Arora and Joyce Polycarp had a divorce.

Malaika along with her sister Amrita, who was six years old then, moved with their mother from Thane to Chembur and were raised by her after the divorce. In an interview with Grazia India, she said, ''I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn't easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too.''

''My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms,'' she added.

On the work front

She was last seen in the song 'Aap Jaisa Koi' in the film An Action Hero starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahalwat. She was also seen in 'Tera Hi Khayal' music video. Some media reports suggest that she will also feature in the upcoming multi-starrer Housefull 5 in a special cameo appearance.

Also Read: When Rana Daggubati touched Shah Rukh Khan's feet at IIFA pre-event, here's how SRK reacted | WATCH