When Rana Daggubati touched Shah Rukh Khan's feet at IIFA pre-event, here's how SRK reacted | WATCH

Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL VIDEO Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Rana Daggubati will be hosting the upcoming edition of IIFA.

Shah Rukh Khan's videos are all over social media currently as the actor was present at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2024 pre-event in Mumbai. The actor will be hosting the upcoming edition of IIFA, which is set to be held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. On Tuesday night, SRK, Rana Daggubati along with filmmaker Karan Johar attended the press conference for the upcoming IIFA Awards, where the trio displayed the fun bond they share with each other.

A video is trending high on social media, wherein the audience is heard cheering out loud when Rana greeted Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar by touching their feet. ''We are fully South Indian. That's how we do it,'' Rana quipped.

Later, the King Khan greeted Rana with a gentle kiss on his neck and a warm hug. At the event, Rana also expressed his gratitude towards SRK reminiscing about a time when he attended an after party at the residence of the Main Hoon Na star.

Several other videos of SRK and Karan are also trending high on social media wherein the duo are having fun on stage and taking a jibe at each other. In one such video, SRK jokingly said to Karan to make more movies aoart from hosting.

SRK, Karan, Rana, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee are going to showcase their hosting skills in Abu Dhabi soon. Abhishek will host IIFA Rocks along with Siddhant Chaturvedi. SRK and Karan will host the main awards night. Rana, on the other hand, will host IIFA Utsavam.

There will also be performances by veteran actor Rekha and stars such as Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. For those late to the story, the IIFA Awards 2024 will take place between September 27 and 29 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

