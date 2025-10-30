Mahima Chaudhry's 'wedding video' with Sanjay Mishra goes viral: Know all about her ex-husband Bobby Mukherjee Mahima Chaudhry dressed as a bride for a movie promotion with Sanjay Mishra. Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about her ex-husband Bobbby Mukherjee.

New Delhi:

Since morning, a video of Mahima Chaudhry dressed as Sanjay Mishra's bride, has been going viral on social media. The internet jumped to the gun and playfully began asking if the 'wedding video' was real. It later came about that the duo is playing husband and wife in a film titled Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shadi, which gave rise to the social media chatter.

In fact, not many know but there was a time when Mahima's personal life was under the scanner. After an alleged difficult breakup with tennis star Leander Paes, the Pardes star was married to architect and businessman Bobby Mukherjee. However, their marriage couldn't stand the test of time. Here's all you need to know about Mahima's former husband.

Who did Mahima Chaudhry, ex-husband Bobby Mukherjee get divorced?

Mahima Chaudhry’s personal life was the centre of attention after her wedding to architect and businessman Bobby Mukherjee in 2006. The couple welcomed their daughter, Ariana, a year later in 2007. However, trouble started brewing in soon after, and by 2013, they decided to part ways. Since then, Mahima has been a single mom to her daughter, but has always chosen to stay tight-lipped about her separation. However, several reports suggest that the main reason for their divorce was incompatibility and differences.

What did Mahima Chaudhry reveal about her divorce?

Years after her divorce, Mahima opened up about the struggles she faced during her divorce, especically decisions around co-parenting their daughter. "We were having issues with which school we should put her, and we did not agree on anything. He was leaving for his European tour, suddenly he changed his mind and said that he had decided to put her in the school he went to. When I said no, he said he is not going to sign for it. I said, ‘Don’t sign’,” she told Bollywood Bubble.

The actress also opened up about how she managed to fulfill both motherhood and work duties, sharing how she often relied on her mother’s support. “Every time I wanted to go out and do an event, go out and do a show, I used to come drop my child at my mother’s home,” she also said.

On the work front, Mahima Chaudhry, 52, returned to work with Anupam Kher's The Signature in 2024. This year, she was seen in Emergency and Nadaaniyan.

