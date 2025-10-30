Did Mahima Chaudhry really marry Sanjay Mishra? The viral video explained Mahima Chaudhry and Sanjay Mishra’s “wedding” video has sent fans into a frenzy, with many believing the two actually got married. The truth is far more cinematic. It’s a promo for their upcoming film Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shadi.

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry has taken social media by storm after a video of her, along with veteran actor Sanjay Mishra, dressed in wedding attire, surfaced online. In the now-viral clip, the duo can be seen stepping out of a building and getting photographed.

What caught everyone's attention, however, was their outfit, with many speculating about a possible wedding between Mahima and Sanjay Mishra. Read on to know the truth behind this viral video.

Did Mahima Chaudhry and Sanjay Mishra really get married?

Mahima Chaudhry and Sanjay Mishra did not get married. The viral video showing them in wedding attire is actually a promo for their upcoming Hindi film Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shadi, directed by Siddhant Raj. The film will be released in theatres soon, though the makers have not announced an official release date yet.

Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shadi's announcement post

Last week, the makers shared a motion poster announcing the movie on social media. In a joint Instagram post, they wrote in Hindi, "Dulhan mil gayi hai, ab tayaar ho jaiye, kyunki baraat nikalne wali hai, aapke nazdeeki ya thode door ke cinemas se" (The bride has been found, so get ready, the wedding procession will soon begin, either at your nearby or slightly distant cinemas.)

Actor's work front

Actress Mahima Chaudhry, who is best known for her role in films like Pardes, Dhadkan and Emergency was last seen in Netflix's film Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty and others. On the other hand, Masaan actor Sanjay Mishra was last seen in Heer Express, directed by Umesh Shukla. Besides Mishra, the film features Divita Juneja, Prit Kamani, Ashutosh Rana and others in key roles.

