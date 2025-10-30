Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai concert: Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani, Malaika among celebs spotted grooving | VIDEO Global icon Enrique Iglesias set Mumbai abuzz with his power-packed live concert, attracting several Bollywood celebrities, including Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan and others.

Grammy Award winner Enrique Iglesias set the stage on fire with his high-energy performance at his recent Mumbai concert. The global singer returned to India after a gap of 13 years for a two-day concert series.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Vidya Balan, and others, were spotted at the event. Among those in attendance were Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Malaika Arora, Sonal Chauhan, Rubina Dilaik, and Lauren Gottlieb, who were seen singing along and dancing to the Spanish singer’s biggest hits.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani at Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai concert

De De Pyaar De 2 actress Rakul Preet Singh even shared several pictures and videos on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Enrique, you were", along with fire emojis. Jackky Bhagnani, who was seen grooving to the music alongside Rakul, wrote, “Living the Enrique era all over again with @rakulpreet."

(Image Source : RAKUL PREET, JACKKY BHAGNANI'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's Instagram story.

Have a look at the videos from Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai concert below:

About Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai concert

For the unversed, Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai concert was held at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex, with over 25,000 fans in attendance to witness Enrique Iglesias' performance. The musical night started around 8.20 pm and Enrique appeared on stage with his band members. He was dressed in an all-black outfit and complemented his look with his signature cap.

The 50-year-old singer started the concert with his songs like Subeme La Radio, Freak, Chasing The Sun, Be With You, Heartbeat, Cuando Me Enamoro and many others. The event is part of the 'Enrique Iglesias Live in Concert - India Tour 2025,' in his India tour, Enrique will perform in three Indian cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi.

