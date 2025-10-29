Enrique Iglesias India Tour 2025: Mumbai concert date, venue, and full details

Get ready, music-lovers, after 13 years, the pop icon Enrique Iglesias returns to India, and his much-anticipated concert in Mumbai is finally here.
Today, Wednesday, October 29, the multi-Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter begins the first day of his India Tour 2025 in Mumbai, and the city is ablaze with excitement.
When is Enrique Iglesias performing in Mumbai?
Date: Wednesday, October 29 2025.
Where is the Enrique Iglesias concert venue in Mumbai?
Venue: The spacious MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.
What time does the Enrique concert start?
- Gates open at 4:00 PM IST – giving fans plenty of time to arrive, settle in, and soak up the atmosphere.
- Opening acts begin around 6:30 PM, featuring India-based artistes: Jonita Gandhi and the DJ duo Progressive Brothers.
- Enrique takes the stage shortly after the openers, promising a full-blown show into the evening.
How much do Enrique Iglesias Mumbai tickets cost?
- For fans still looking to attend: General Access tickets are priced at ₹7,000, VIP at around ₹14,000.
- They were moving quickly, so if you haven’t booked yet, it’s best to act fast.
- Pre-sale phases and early registration were organised via platforms like the District App and cardholder presales.
What songs will Enrique Iglesias perform?
While the exact set-list for Mumbai hasn’t been officially published, based on recent tour patterns of Enrique, you can confidently expect crowd-favourites such as:
“Bailamos”
“Hero”
“Be With You”
“Escape”
“Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You)”
“I Like It” (and possibly “Subeme La Radio”)
Expect a mix of romantic ballads, Latin-pop energy, and big anthems that defined his career and resonated with Indian audiences thereafter.
Why Enrique’s 2025 Mumbai concert feels special
- This marks Enrique’s return to India after 13 years, making it a nostalgic and high-energy night.
- For many in Mumbai, it’s a chance to relive the early-2000s hits that defined their playlists.
- The scale of production: large venue, opening acts, full international stage setup—all hinting at a major event.
Tips for attending the Enrique Iglesias show at MMRDA Grounds
- Arrive early (preferably around or soon after 4 PM) to avoid the rush and enjoy the warm-up opening acts.
- Check your tickets and entry details in advance (zone, VIP vs general, etc).
- Stay hydrated and aware of venue logistics (transport to BKC, parking, etc).
- Bring your biggest energy—sing along, dance, and make the most of the live moment.
