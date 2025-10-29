Enrique Iglesias India Tour 2025: Mumbai concert date, venue, and full details Get ready, Mumbai — after 13 years, pop sensation Enrique Iglesias is back in India! The multi-Grammy-winning artist performs live today, 29 October 2025, at MMRDA Grounds. Expect hit songs, thrilling energy, and an unforgettable night of nostalgia and dance.

New Delhi:

Get ready, music-lovers, after 13 years, the pop icon Enrique Iglesias returns to India, and his much-anticipated concert in Mumbai is finally here.

Today, Wednesday, October 29, the multi-Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter begins the first day of his India Tour 2025 in Mumbai, and the city is ablaze with excitement.

When is Enrique Iglesias performing in Mumbai?

Date: Wednesday, October 29 2025.

Where is the Enrique Iglesias concert venue in Mumbai?

Venue: The spacious MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

What time does the Enrique concert start?

Gates open at 4:00 PM IST – giving fans plenty of time to arrive, settle in, and soak up the atmosphere.

Opening acts begin around 6:30 PM, featuring India-based artistes: Jonita Gandhi and the DJ duo Progressive Brothers.

Enrique takes the stage shortly after the openers, promising a full-blown show into the evening.

How much do Enrique Iglesias Mumbai tickets cost?

For fans still looking to attend: General Access tickets are priced at ₹7,000, VIP at around ₹14,000.

They were moving quickly, so if you haven’t booked yet, it’s best to act fast.

Pre-sale phases and early registration were organised via platforms like the District App and cardholder presales.

What songs will Enrique Iglesias perform?

While the exact set-list for Mumbai hasn’t been officially published, based on recent tour patterns of Enrique, you can confidently expect crowd-favourites such as:

“Bailamos”

“Hero”

“Be With You”

“Escape”

“Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You)”

“I Like It” (and possibly “Subeme La Radio”)

Expect a mix of romantic ballads, Latin-pop energy, and big anthems that defined his career and resonated with Indian audiences thereafter.

Why Enrique’s 2025 Mumbai concert feels special

This marks Enrique’s return to India after 13 years, making it a nostalgic and high-energy night.

For many in Mumbai, it’s a chance to relive the early-2000s hits that defined their playlists.

The scale of production: large venue, opening acts, full international stage setup—all hinting at a major event.

Tips for attending the Enrique Iglesias show at MMRDA Grounds

Arrive early (preferably around or soon after 4 PM) to avoid the rush and enjoy the warm-up opening acts.

Check your tickets and entry details in advance (zone, VIP vs general, etc).

Stay hydrated and aware of venue logistics (transport to BKC, parking, etc).

Bring your biggest energy—sing along, dance, and make the most of the live moment.

ALSO READ: Enrique Iglesias returns to India after 13 years, greets Mumbai paparazzi with a namaste | Watch