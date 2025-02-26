Namo Namo to Deva Deva, 7 Bollywood songs dedicated to Lord Shiva and his glory | Maha Shivratri Special On the occasion of Maha Shivratri 2025, let's take a look at Bollywood songs dedicated to Lord Shiva and his glory.

Maha Shivaratri is one of the most memorable occasions for devotees of Lord Shiva across the world. Bollywood films and music have always honoured all the festivals and composed mythological music dedicated to the ancient gods. Many B-Town actors have been devotees of Lord Shiva and celebrate Maha Shivaratri with great fervour. Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn have often spoken about their faith in the Lord. Ajay and Sanjay already have Shiva tattoos. While Hrithik and Tiger have always praised the Hindu god who epitomises dance and music, by his other name 'Nataraj'. Despite the diversity and differences in culture, everyone celebrates Maha Shivaratri by fasting and praying to a higher source. On the occasion, let's take a look at Bollywood songs dedicated to Lord Shiva.

1. Namo Namo- Kedarnath

This song from Sushant Singh Rajput-Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath describes the glory of Lord Shiva and the Kedarnath shrine. Namo Namo is composed and sung by Amit Trivedi. Amitabh Bhattacharya pens the lyrics as it describes the various incarnations of Shiva Mahapurna and the forms of Lord Shiva. This devotional song gives goosebumps explaining the mysticism and greatness of the ancient deity. Amit Trivedi's voice and composition reaffirm our faith and belief.

2. Oonchi Oonchi Waadi- OMG 2

This song is from Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2. The song was shot at Ujjain's Mahakal Jotirling Temple in Madhya Pradesh. Akshay played the role of Lord Shiva in this Bollywood film and Pankaj played his devotee. The song is sung by Hansraj Raghuwanshi, the singer known for producing some best Shiva-themed songs. Kabeer Shukla, Hansraj Raghuwanshi and Djstrings gave the lyrics of Oonchi Oonchi Waadi.

3. Deva Deva- Brahmastra

This song by Arijit Singh is one of the biggest highlights of Brahmastra. The song depicts the protagonist's relationship with the Lord. The track combines spirituality and mysticism with ancient legends derived from Lord Shiva and religious scriptures and texts.

4. Hey Shivji Bihane Chale - Munimji

This classic song from the 1950s is full of energy and celebrates the existence of Lord Shiva. Released in 1955, Munimji is composed by none other than SD Burman. This song is filmed by Dev Anand, Ameeta, and Shri Sachin Shankar. This song is a story in itself and celebrates Maha Shivratri in the most upbeat way.

5. Bhole O Bhole – Yaarana

Bhole O Bhole, a song from Amitabh Bachchan’s superhit film Yaarana, is where the superstar tries to convince his best friend by praying to Lord Shiva. With Kishore Kumar’s voice and Rajesh Roshan’s superb music, this song is full of life. Bhole O Bhole is a gem from the collection of this musical film released in 1981.

6. Kaun Hai Woh – Baahubali: The Beginning

Baahubali – The Beginning had some very impressive music that compliments the story. This music in the soulful voice of Kailash Kher is one of the most beautiful compositions of recent times. The song begins with verses from the Shiv Tandava Stotram, and Kailash Kher transforms this spiritual sentiment into a beautiful song that will soothe your soul.

7. Bolo Har Har Har – Shivaay

Bolo Har Har Har from Ajay Devgn’s film Shivaay was a chartbuster, a great combination of a spiritual song and a party number. With fresh musical beats composed by Mithoon, this song is a collaboration between various musical talents like The Vamps, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, etc. Bolo Har Har Har depicts the Tandava avatar of Lord Shiva and will lift your soul!

