Was Singham Again 2024's most costliest film? Know Ajay Devgn starrer's budget here Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor featured together for the first time in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

Singham Again was one of the much-awaited films of the year 2024, which knocked the theatres around the world on the occasion of Diwali on November 1. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor were seen in important roles in the film. While Salman Khan's cameo also attracted attention, but it was the movie's budget that ignited conversations.

Singham Again budget

The budget of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe' Singham Again is said to be Rs 350 crore. The film was able to recover the making cost as it earned Rs 367–389.64 crore worldwide. The film is now available on Netflix.

How much did the cast charge for Singham Again?

Tiger Shroff, who played the role of ACP Satya Bali in Singham Again took a fee of Rs 3 crore. Arjun Kapoor, who is seen in the role of villain Lanka, charged Rs 6 crore as his fee. Deepika Padukone, who shot this film during pregnancy, has charged Rs 6 crore for the role of Shakti Shetty.

Ranveer Singh, who entered Rohit Shetty's cop universe in the role of Simba, has charged Rs 10 crore for Singham Again, which is the same amount that Kareena Kapoor Khan got for playing Bajirao Singham's wife Avni. Akshay Kumar, who returned to the cop universe with DCP Veer Suryavanshi, charged Rs 20 crore for only a special cameo. Talking about Ajay Devgn, he took Rs 35 crore for this film. Whereas Salman Khan did a cameo in the film for free.

More deets about the film

For the unversed, Singham Again is the fifth instalment of Shetty's Cop Universe franchise. The action thriller film was written and directed by Rohit Shetty. Other actors like Shweta Tiwari and Jackie Shroff played supporting roles in the film.

