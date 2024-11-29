Madhuri Dixit feels THIS new generation actor can fit into her role of Pooja in 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai 2'

Follow us on Image Source : X If Dil Toh Pagal Hai 2 is made, who could be Pooja?

The 1997 film 'Dil Toh Pagal' Hai is undoubtedly a timeless classic that redefined love and passion in Bollywood. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor in unforgettable roles, the film’s stunning choreography and soul-stirring music continue to resonate with audiences. The iconic role of Pooja, originally portrayed by Madhuri Dixit, remains a benchmark for grace, beauty, and stellar dancing.

Recently in the interview, Madhuri Dixit was asked who from the current generation could step into her celebrated characters if a recast were to happen. Reflecting on Pooja’s role, she said, “Maybe Kriti Sanon,” adding, “Kriti is doing a very good job.” Such a compliment from the legendary actress highlights Kriti’s growing stature and versatility in the industry. Known for their elegance and grace on the dance floor, both Madhuri and Kriti share a magnetic screen presence, making this potential casting feel almost destined.

2024 has been Kriti Sanon's year

2024 truly belongs to Kriti Sanon, as she continues to shine with a hat-trick of stellar performances. From playing the enigmatic Robot Sifra in 'Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' to her heartfelt portrayal of an air hostess in 'Crew', and delivering a riveting double role in 'Do Patti', Kriti has proven her mettle time and again. 'Do Patti', her maiden production venture, also marked her impressive debut as a producer. Following her National Award-winning performance in 'Mimi', Kriti has balanced nuanced performances with effortless stardom, cementing her place as one of Bollywood’s finest.

Kriti Sanon has not announced her next venture yet but is expected to collaborate with her 'Hum Do Humare Do' co-star Rajkummar Rao in an untitled next. On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is still running in theatres.

