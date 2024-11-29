Will Mohabbatein re-release for its 25th anniversary? Jimmy Shergill spills the beans

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Mohabbatein was originally released in cinemas in 2000.

Mohabbatein, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, is one of the cult classics in Hindi cinema. Released in 2000, the film is close to 90s kids' hearts for its impactful storylines, music and multi-love story angles. As the iconic film gears up to complete 25 years next year, fans wonder if it might get a theatrical re-release, just like many other classics that have been re-released this year. Now, the 'chocolate boy' of that era, Jimmy Sheirgill, who played Karan in the film, has spilled the beans about the film's re-release on the special occasion.

What Jimmy Shergill say?

In a talk with ANI, the actor said, "25 pe toh karni hi chahie. Even today, kids watch the film whenever it's on TV, and it feels amazing to be part of such a timeless movie." Directed by Aditya Chopra, Mohabbatein featured a cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Jimmy Shergill. The film revolves around multiple love stories set in a prestigious college where love and discipline clash under the leadership of a strict principal. The music of the film was a chartbuster, and its iconic dialogues are remembered by fans to this day.

Jimmy Shergill on the work front

On the professional front, Jimmy's latest project titled Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, directed by Neeraj Pandey, premiered on Netflix on November 29. The crime thriller stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary alongside Jimmy, who plays Inspector Jasvinder Singh--a determined cop chasing a case that has haunted him for years.

Talking about reuniting with Neeraj Pandey, Jimmy said, "This is my fifth film with him. It's always a pleasure to work with him. We've done films like Special 26 and A Wednesday, and now Sikandar Ka Mugaddar is another exciting collaboration."