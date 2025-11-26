Lee Soon Jae dies at 91: Late Blossom to Dog Knows Everything, career-defining works of the South Korean actor Lee Soon-jae, one of South Korea’s most respected actors, has died at 91. From Unstoppable High Kick! to Dear My Friends, his career spanned seven decades and shaped modern Korean entertainment. Here’s a look at his most-loved shows and defining roles.

Legendary South Korean actor Lee Soon-jae passed away at the age of 91, ending a distinguished career spanning more than seven decades in cinema, stage and television. He is considered an acting icon in the Korean art world, whose contributions have become an integral part of the country's cultural heritage.

He breathed his last on November 25, leaving behind a heavy body of work for generations to remember. Read further to know about his career and famous shows.

Lee Soon-jae's early days

Lee Soon-jae was born in Hoeryong in 1934 and raised in Seoul. He graduated from Seoul National University and, inspired by European cinema and Laurence Olivier's Hamlet, pursued acting in his early years. He began his acting career in the stage play Beyond the Horizon in the early 1960s and soon became one of Korea's first generation of actors. He played a key role in laying the foundation for modern Korean entertainment.

Lee Soon-jae's famous shows

Lee Soon-jae's acting career was full of diversity and depth. He displayed equal proficiency in dramatic, comedic and historical roles. His famous works include Unstoppable High Kick!, Good Morning President, Late Blossom, Grandpa’s Over Flowers, Dear My Friends, The Scholar Who Walks the Night and A Thousand Kisses.

He remained active until his later years and was scheduled to star in Samuel Beckett’s play Waiting for Godot in 2024, but had to postpone this plan due to health reasons.

Tributes and National Honours

His passing sparked an outpouring of grief across Korea. Artists, directors and ordinary citizens paid tribute to him. South Korean President Lee Jae-myung described him as a “great star” who not only exemplified discipline and dedication in acting, but also inspired generations of artists with his character and work ethic. He said that Lee Soon-jae’s art and ideology have become a lasting part of Korean cultural heritage.

