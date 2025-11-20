Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha's Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin announce wedding after years of dating | Details South Korean actors Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin are all set to get married this year. Read on to know about their wedding date details here.

New Delhi:

The Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star Shin Min-ah and her longtime partner Kim Woo-bin are set to get married this year. According to K Media, the joyful news was confirmed by their agency, AM Entertainment, through an official statement.

The statement reads, "Hello, this is AM Entertainment. We would like to share some happy news about our actors Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin. Based on the deep trust they have built over their long relationship, Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin promised to become each other’s lifelong partners."

Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin's wedding date

The agency also revealed that the Korean power couple will hold a private wedding ceremony. Their wedding is set to take place on December 20, 2025, in Seoul. The statement reads, "Their wedding will be held privately on December 20 in Seoul with both families, relatives, and close friends in attendance mentioned."

The statement further added, "We ask for your warm support and blessings for the couple as they make this precious life decision. Both will remain dedicated to their work as actors and will strive to repay the love you have shown them." For the unversed, Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin have been dating each other since 2015.

Take a look at the handwritten letter shared by Kim Woo-bin in Korean, announcing his wedding to his fans.

A look at the actor's work front

For the unversed, Shin Min-ah is best known for her roles in series like Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Oh My Venus, Our Blues and others. She was last seen in Netflix's crime thriller series Karma alongside Park Haw-soo, Lee Kwang-soo and others.

On the other hand, South Korean actor Kim Woo-bin was last seen in the comedy drama series Genie, Make a Wish, alongside Bae Suzy and Steve Sanghyun Noh. He also starred in Black Knight, Uncontrollably Fond and others.

