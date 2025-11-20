Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin make history at Blue Dragon Film Awards Hyun Bin took home the Best Actor award for Harbin, while Son Ye-jin was named Best Actress for her performance in No Other Choice.

At the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards, Crash Landing On You fame real-life couple, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, made a historic breakthrough, becoming the first married pair to win the top acting honours in the same year.

Hyun Bin took home the Best Actor award for his role in biographical period drama Harbin, while Son Ye-jin was named Best Actress for her performance in satirical black comedy thriller No Other Choice, also her comeback movie after pregnancy.

A milestone moment for Bin-Jin

The awards ceremony, held on November 19 at Seoul’s KBS Hall, was a star-studded affair. In one of the night’s most unforgettable moments, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin walked the red carpet together, sat side by side, and received their awards amid rapturous applause.

The power couple's fans, who also called them the 'BinJin' couple took to their fanpages and social media profikes to rejoice, celebrate the symbolic win as a triumph of both love and art.

Hyun Bin acceptance speech was loved

Hyun Bin was recognised for his portrayal of Ahn Jung-geun, the Korean independence activist featured in Harbin. In his acceptance speech, he thanked director Woo Min-ho and dedicated the award to his wife and their child. With the mention of his wife in the speech, Hyun Bin once again became the green flag husband for his fans

Son Ye-jin’s win was equally emotional, for her role in No Other Choice, she reflected on how motherhood changed her perspective, and she shared the moment with her husband and son.

A night for No Other Choice

The film No Other Choice dominated the ceremony, taking home multiple awards including Best Picture and Best Director for Park Chan-wook.

To cap off their evening, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin jointly accepted the Popular Star Award, making the night even more special for their fans, who bailed out in full support.

