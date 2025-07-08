Song Hye-kyo to Kim Cheong, Korean actresses who got divorced shockingly fast | See List Read further to know about the Korean actresses who decided to part ways with their life partners and experienced a relatively quick divorce.

In the glamorous world of Korean entertainment, celebrity relationships often capture huge public attention and so do their breakups. While fans celebrate their favourite stars finding love, some marriages have ended almost as quickly as they began. From Song Hye-kyo to Kim Cheong, several well-known Korean actresses have shocked fans with unexpected divorces. Here's a look at the stars who got divorced shockingly fast.

Kim Cheong

South Korean actress Kim Cheong, who is best known for her roles in series like 'Sassy Girl', 'Two Women's Room', 'Happy Together' and 'The Spices Who Loved Me', got married to a businessman in 1998. However, her marriage didn't last, resulting in her divorce after only three days of marriage. It is said that the reason for the divorce was that her husband lived apart and forced his mother to handle all the finances.

Song Hye-kyo

Actress Song Hye-kyo got married to Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Joong-ki in a private ceremony in 2017 at Youngbingwan. However, the couple announced their divorce after 1 year and 9 months over disagreements about starting a family.

Jiyeon (T-ara)

Jiyeon (of T-ara) aka Park Ji-yeon is a South Korean singer and actress, who got married to baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun in 2022. Their marriage was attended by several Korean celebrities. The couple decided to separate their ways and announced their divorce, citing personality differences as the reason for their divorce.

Lee Min-young

South Korean actress Lee Min-young got married to Lee Chan in December 2006. Their marriage lasted only 12 days, ending in divorce. Reportedly, the divorce was a result of domestic violence that allegedly resulted in a miscarriage and a broken nose requiring reconstructive surgery for actress Lee Min-young.

Myung Se-bin

Myung Se-bin married a lawyer named Gang Ho-sung in August 2007. But their marriage lasted for approximately 5 months. The couple decided to part ways in January 2008. In a joint statement, the duo announced their divorce, citing differences in their life views, personalities, and careers.

