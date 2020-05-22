Amitabh Bachchan's Laawaris clocks 39 years: Know why Mere Angne Mein song left Jaya Bachchan fuming

Image Source : PINTEREST Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman's Laawaris clocks 39 years

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Laawaris released today in 1981. Directed by Prakash Mehra, the movie has all the elements of a blockbuster. Besides crackling pairing of Amitabh and Zeenat Aman, Laawaris had Amjad Khan and Raakhee in important roles as well. However, the cherry on the cake was superhit song Mere Angne Mein. Sung by Amitabh Bachchan himself, the track still enjoys unbeatable popularity and has acquired cult status. For the unversed, Laawaris was "All Time Highest Earner" in 1981.

However, do you know that Big B's wife Jaya Bachchan didn't like the superhit song Mere Angne Mein? Yes, in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh while sharing an anecdote said that Jaya didn't like him dancing in the get up of woman.

Besides Mere Angne Mein, Laawaris boasts of other hit tracks which include Kab Ke Bichhde Hue, Apni To Jaise Taise among others. The music was composed by Kalyanji–Anandji, while lyrics were penned by Anjaan and Prakash Mehra. For the unversed, Laawaris was remade in Telugu in 1982 with title Naa Desam starring NTR, Kaikala Satyanarayana and Jayasudha. It was also remade in Tamil in the year 1990 starring Rajinikanth, Vijayakumar and Gautami.

