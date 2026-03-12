Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's wedding reception: Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar and other celebs attend

New Delhi:

Actress Kritika Kamra and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur hosted a simple signing ceremony at their Bandra home on Wednesday. Several pictures of guests attending their wedding celebration surfaced online.

Instead of a grand wedding reception, the couple opted for an after-party on March 12, 2026, with industry colleagues and close friends. Celebrities like Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Ali Fazal with wife Richa Chadha, and others attended the function.

Photos of the guests who arrived to celebrate Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s wedding reception have emerged online.

Celebs attend Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's wedding reception

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar arrived in style with his wife, Shibani Dandekar, at Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur’s wedding reception. The couple posed for the cameras before entering the venue. For the event, Farhan and Shibani were dressed in all-black outfits.

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI)Farhan Akhtar with wife Shibani Dandekar

Actress Vidya Balan also attended Kritika Kamra's wedding reception with her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur. The couple was seen in all-black ensembles. Bollywood actress Malaika Arora also attended the function, dressed in a silver shimmery bodycon dress.

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI)Vidya Balan and Malaika Arora

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur share their wedding pictures

The couple shared the official wedding pictures on Thursday, March 12, 2026, captioning the post: "This time yesterday, we said yes to forever 11.03.2026 (sic)." Take a look below:

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur got married after a signing ceremony at their Bandra home. Their wedding celebration was attended by guests from the entertainment and sports industries. Among the attendees were Farhan Akhtar, Soha Ali Khan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja Gor, Anya Singh, Angad Bedi, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Hazel, and many others.

On the work front, Kritika Kamra was last seen in The Great Shamsuddin Family which is now streaming on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur beam with joy while signing wedding papers; see FIRST inside photo