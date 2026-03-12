Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur beam with joy while signing wedding papers; see FIRST inside photo

New Delhi:

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur got married as per a civil wedding on March 11. The duo signed the wedding registry papers and became each other's forever, officially. The duo celebrated their union on their terrace, in the presence of their select friends from the film industry and colleagues. While the couple has yet to post their wedding photos, an inside photo from their wedding signing moment has finally been released.

Inside pics from Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's wedding out

Kritika Kamra, 37, looked beautiful in a simple red saree that she amplified with a choker, a layered necklace and earrings. Gaurav Kapur, 44, wore a beige bandhgala kurta set. The photos from their wedding and inside photos were shared by photographer Joseph Radhik. After the wedding, the newlyweds posed for dreamy photos together. A moment from their signing was also posted. Take a look at the pictures here:

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur: Wedding guests

Though Kritika and Gaurav's wedding was intimate, a few known faces from the entertainment and sports worlds were a part of the ceremony. The wedding guests included Farhan Akhtar, Soha Ali Khan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Pooja Gor, Anya Singh, Angad Bedi, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel, and several others.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's wedding reception details

A day after their wedding, Thursday, March 12, Kritika and Gaurav are set to host a reception for friends and colleagues. Titled “The Party, After,” the gathering is expected to see guests from both the film and cricket circles, reflecting the couple’s close ties with both industries.

Meanwhile, a glimpse of their reception invite has been circulating on social media. The note reads: “We’d love to celebrate our wedding with you. Easy. Unhurried. Come early. Stay as long as the night allows.” The invite was signed by the newlyweds, adding a personal touch to the celebration.

