Kill Box Office Report: Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal's film makes a slow start, earns THIS much on Day 1

Karan Johar and Guneet Monga's co-production film, Kill, is off to a slow start on Friday. As per Sacnilk, the actioner minted just Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day. Starring Lakshya Lalwani and Raghav Juyal in the lead roles, the film is expected to perform better on the weekend days since no other big films are released this Friday. However, the business is still affected due to pan-India release Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Talking about its overseas collection, Kill minted Rs 1.50 crore in international circuits. On occupancy front, the film had an overall 12.28 per cent occupancy on Friday, with a major contribution coming from its night shows.

Kill is a significant milestone for Bollywood. It pushes the boundaries of action cinema in Indian film, showcasing a willingness to embrace a grittier, more violent aesthetic. It is not for the faint of heart. The violence is graphic and unflinching, but it serves a purpose, highlighting the brutality of the situation and the desperation of the characters. Moreover, beneath the surface of the action lies a compelling story about redemption, human resilience, and the blurred lines between right and wrong. Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala deliver exceptional performances that elevate the material. Director Nikhil Bhat crafts a relentless and thrilling experience, making exceptional use of a limited setting. Kill is a must-watch for fans of action cinema who appreciate a film that doesn't hold back on the punches, both literally and figuratively, all you need to have is a strong stomach for its graphic violence.

