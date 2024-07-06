Ambani family grooves to 'Deewangi Deewangi' song at Anant-Radhika's Sangeet ceremony | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony was held on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony is all over the social media currently. Several pictures and videos of popular celebrities including Bollywood stars, cricketers are doing rounds on the internet. One such video that is trending high is of the Ambani family grooving to popular song from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Om Shaanti Om, Deewangi Deewangi. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, along with their entire family burned the dance floor with their performance on the song. In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Akash Ambani and Anand Piramal could be seen on stage, while Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta joined moments later.

Watch the viral video:

They were followed by Nita Ambani, who entered the stage showcasing her traditional moves, while Mukesh Ambani waved to the audience. Anant and Radhika join them on stage later.

Apart from the Ambani family, the star-studded night witnessed performances from various celebrities including the global singer Justin Bieber. 'Tiger' Salman Khan too performed on the stage. Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor also gave a stunning dance performance in front of the guests.

Radhika-Anant wedding

Before the Sangeet ceremony on July 5, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

