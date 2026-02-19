Khesari Lal Yadav hints at retirement from politics: 'Kalakaar hoon, rajneeti bas ka nahi'

New Delhi:

Popular Bhojpuri actor and politician Khesari Lal Yadav addressed the media and hinted at his retirement from politics. The actor-singer said that politics is not his cup of tea. He further added that one has to lie in politics, and he always believes in speaking the truth. Yadav also stated that he is an artist, and he should be seen and known that way.

For the unversed, Khesari Lal Yadav, whose real name is Shatrughan Yadav, contested in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 as an RJD candidate. He lost by 7600 votes to Chhoti Kumari from BJP.

This is a developing story.