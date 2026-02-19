Advertisement
Khesari Lal Yadav hints at retirement from politics: 'Kalakaar hoon, rajneeti bas ka nahi'

Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
Published: ,Updated:

Khesari Lal Yadav hints at stepping away from politics, saying he is an artist and politics is not for him as it requires lying while he believes in speaking the truth.

Khesari Lal Yadav hints at retirement from politics Image Source : Instagram/Khesari Lal Yadav
New Delhi:

Popular Bhojpuri actor and politician Khesari Lal Yadav addressed the media and hinted at his retirement from politics. The actor-singer said that politics is not his cup of tea. He further added that one has to lie in politics, and he always believes in speaking the truth. Yadav also stated that he is an artist, and he should be seen and known that way.

For the unversed, Khesari Lal Yadav, whose real name is Shatrughan Yadav, contested in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 as an RJD candidate. He lost by 7600 votes to Chhoti Kumari from BJP.

This is a developing story.

 

