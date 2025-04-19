Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: How much Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan's starrer collected on day 1?

New Delhi:

Kesari Chapter 2 starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, has finally hit the theatres on April 18, 2025, and the early numbers are out. The film, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, has managed to collect Rs 7.50 crores on its opening day at the domestic box office, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie opened with a positive response from both critics and viewers, which seems to have helped its initial collection. The period drama film follows the story of C Sankaran Nair, who fought for the truth behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Kesari Chapter 2 Day 1 occupancy: Region-wise

In terms of occupancy rate in theatres, the Akshay Kumar starrer recorded around 12.67% in the morning shows, which picked up during the evening and night shows. The overall Hindi occupancy of Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh on its opening day for evening and night shows was 19.76% and 27.80%, respectively.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Karan Singh Tyagi's directorial witnessed the highest Hindi occupancy of 51.25% in the Chennai region, followed by 30.50% in Bengaluru, 25% in the National Capital Region and 24.75% in Hyderabad.

Check the region-wise occupancy of Kesari Chapter 2 Day 1 below:

Chennai: 51.25%

Bengaluru: 30.50%

National Capital Region (NCR): 25%

Hyderabad: 24.75%

Lucknow: 22%

Trade analysts believe the weekend will be important for the film’s performance. It will be interesting to see if Kesari Chapter 2 increases its box office numbers in the coming days, with competition from Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's starrer Jaat.

Kesari Chapter 2 review

As per India TV's critic Jaya Dwivedie, 'Kesari Chapter 2' is a must-watch film. It is a story of truth, justice and pain, which has been presented with complete honesty. This story, which narrates an untold and shocking chapter of Indian history, should get a chance. We are giving this film 4 out of 5 stars.

