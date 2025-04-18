Once a cab driver and waiter, this actor gave a superhit with Ajay Devgn, later had to sell his house This actor reportedly once worked as a waiter and cab driver, but later worked with several Bollywood stars, including Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, in superhit films. Read further to know the actor.

New Delhi:

Not every star is born into the limelight - some of them did several small jobs before entering the film industry, while some actors had also struggled with financial constraints and today they are earning more than they expected. This is the story of one such actor who reportedly once worked as a waiter and cab driver. This actor was born on August 20, 1976, in Rohtak, Haryana. With no connection with Bollywood, he made his identity in the film industry on his own. We are talking about Bollywood's multi-talented actor Randeep Hooda, who has worked with talented actors such as Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in hit films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Imtiaz Ali's directorial Highway.

This actor worked as a waiter and cab driver

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Randeep Hooda opened up about the low phase in his acting career. He shared that he had spent many years without work in his 23-year acting career. He said that his condition had become such that he had even sold his car to run his life. Not only this, he slowly started selling his household items as well. Reportedly, the Bollywood actor used to drive cabs and also worked as a waiter in a restaurant to make ends meet.

Randeep Hooda's work front

The Highway actor made his acting debut with Mira Nair's Oscar-nominated film Monsoon Wedding which won several awards including a BAFTA and Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. Randeep Hooda was recently seen in Gopichand Malineni's directorial Jaat alongside Sunny Deol, Regena Cassandra and Urvashi Rautela. The action-drama film was released on April 10, 2025.

For the unversed, the actor got married to Lin Laishram in a traditional Maitei ceremony on November 29, 2023, in Imphal.

