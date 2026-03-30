Retired Army Brigadier dies after being hit by a stray bullet during road rage incident in Dehradun

Dehradun:

A retired Army officer lost his life after being hit by a stray bullet during a road rage incident in Dehradun on Monday morning, police confirmed. The tragic incident took place in Johri village along Mussoorie Road, where two vehicles became involved in a heated dispute. According to officials, the incident began when passengers in a Delhi-registered Toyota Fortuner and a Scorpio N argued over giving way on the road. What started as a minor disagreement quickly escalated into a dangerous confrontation.

Police said the occupants of the Scorpio allegedly chased the Fortuner and fired shots, reportedly aiming at its tyres. During the firing, one of the bullets struck Mukesh Joshi, a 74-year-old retired Army brigadier, who was taking his routine morning walk nearby.

Joshi was critically injured and later died. Authorities have stated that he was not connected to the dispute and was an unintended victim of the violence.

Police said a bullet struck the tyre of the Fortuner car, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle then crashed into a tree near a Government Primary School in Johri. After the crash, occupants of the Scorpio allegedly got out of their vehicle and assaulted the occupants of the Fortuner. The group also damaged the car before fleeing the scene.

The injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital by their companions. Their condition has not been detailed, but police confirmed that two people sustained injuries in the incident.

Manhunt launched to nab accused

Senior officers reached the location soon after receiving information. Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal visited both the crash site and the hospital to assess the situation and speak with the victims. An investigation is underway, and police are working to identify and take action against those involved in the firing.

“We received information around 7 am; the injured man was taken to hospital but died during treatment. Checkpoints have been set up across the city and efforts are on to nab the accused,” an official said