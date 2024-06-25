Katrina Kaif exudes swag in an oversized denim jacket at Mumbai airport | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Katrina Kaif at Mumbai airport

Katrina Kaif who began her journey with Boom in 1999, has come a long way in Bollywood. The Bollywood actress has evolved as an actor and has made some great choices as an entertainer. Katrina Kaif's presence is enough to garner attention wherever she goes. The video of her arriving at the airport is now going viral on social media.

In the clip, Katrina Kaif exudes swag and confidence in a black outfit which she paired with an oversized denim jacket. Fans were baffled seeing the actress wearing a denim jacket in this weather. Some even began speculating that she was pregnant. One user wrote, "Her dressing sense is always on point". Another user wrote, "She is pregnant, tabhi aise dressing ki hai pata na chaley..uska face bata raha hai". "Mumbai mein thand hai kya...Humari Assam mein toh itni garmi hai", wrote the third user.

Recently, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spending their quality time in London and the actress' pregnancy rumours gained momentum. In the video, Katrina and Vicky are seen walking hand in hand. Both were crossing the road together, but as soon as Katrina saw that a fan was making a video of them, she stopped Vicky. Then they went a few steps back on the sidewalk.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film tells the story of two strangers who meet on a fateful Christmas Eve, but a night of romance soon becomes a nightmare. Merry Christmas also features Radhika Apte, Aditi Govitrikar, Sanjay Kapoor and Tinnu Anand.

Before that Katrina Kaif was seen with Salman Khan in the third installment of Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also featured Emraan Hashmi, Shah Rukh Khan, Riddhi Dogra and Michelle Lee among others. Tiger 3 fared well at the box office. The film tells the story of Tiger who embarks on a mission to protect his family and clear his name.

Also Read: Raja Hindustani to Dil To Pagal Hai: Decoding Karishma Kapoor's Bollywood journey | Birthday Special

Also Read: Singer Justin Timberlake says having a 'tough week' after arrested for driving while intoxicated